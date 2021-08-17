(The Center Square) – The proposed $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill would send roughly $12.3 billion in transportation and transit funding to New Jersey over the next five years.
According to new projections, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 includes nearly $6.9 billion for highways and roads, $1.1 billion for bridges, more than $104.3 for electric vehicles and more than $24.4 for ferry service. It also includes more than $4.1 billion for transit.
In addition to the money for New Jersey, the measure also includes additional money for so-called “federal programs,” such as $30 billion for Amtrak, which the railroad can use to complete the Gateway Program. The Gateway Program is a series of upgrades to the Northeast Corridor, including a roughly $11.6 billion tunnel between New Jersey and New York City.
“New Jersey and our country badly need federal investment to modernize our nation’s rail and transit systems, repair our crumbling roads and tunnels and deteriorating water systems, strengthen cyberinfrastructure, expand broadband access, and combat climate change,” U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said in a statement.
The measure also includes $100 million to expand broadband internet access in the state. Nationally, the measure includes $20 billion for airport projects over the next five years, some of which could also head to the Garden State.