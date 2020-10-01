(The Center Square) – New Jersey residents are now paying more in gas taxes, an increase that came without a vote by the current Legislature or action by Gov. Phil Murphy.
Gas taxes increased from 30.9 cents to 40.2 cents a gallon for regular gasoline and went from 34.9 cents to 44.2 cents for diesel.
A 2016 law requires state officials to generate about $2 billion a year in gas taxes to support improvements to roads and bridges. The revenues are calculated each August by the Department of Treasury.
“The law enacted in 2016 contains a specific formula to ensure that revenue is meeting a certain target,” State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said in a statement in August. “When it does not, the gas tax rate has to be adjusted accordingly in order for us to meet our obligation under the law and fully fund the state’s many pressing transportation infrastructure needs.
Republicans urged Murphy to stop the tax hike using an executive order, something he used to close businesses during the pandemic.
Murphy did not act, saying, “It is out of my control.”
Only three states have gas prices higher than New Jersey – California, Illinois and Pennsylvania. New York’s gas tax is 14 cents cheaper, according to information from the New Jersey Gasoline, Convenience and Automotive Association.
The increase comes two weeks after tolls increased on the New Jersey Turnpike, Atlantic City Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Those increases were approved by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority. The money will fund projects outlined in the 2020 Capital Improvement Plan.
Murphy could have vetoed the hikes in May, but he signed them, allowing the increases to take effect Sept. 13.
Republican Sen. Sam Thompson said he doesn’t “know how much more our residents can take.”
“This increase of almost 25 percent comes as New Jerseyans continue to suffer financially and emotionally from the coronavirus and overly aggressive restrictions mandated by the Governor, and before the ink has dried on an inflated budget that bumps spending to never-before-seen levels,” said Thompson, who sits on the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee. “The gas tax is a regressive tax that hits lower-income residents the hardest.”
The gas tax increase comes two days after Murphy signed the fiscal year 2021 state budget, which includes new tax increases, including the millionaire’s tax will increase the tax rate on income over $1 million from 8.97 percent to 10.75 percent.