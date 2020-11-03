(The Center Square) – In a New Jersey election unlike any seen before, polls are open as the Garden State makes its picks for president, U.S. House of Representatives, and more.
To combat the coronavirus pandemic, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy decreed that the election take place mostly by mail this year, although polling places are open for voters casting provisional paper ballots or dropping off mail-in ballots.
There are 12 U.S. House races to be settled, along with state legislative races and three ballot questions.
One of the most notable races in the state features U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat who grabbed national headlines by switching parties and announcing his support for the policies of President Donald Trump. He’ll face off against Democrat Amy Kennedy in the race for New Jersey’s Second Congressional District
Another key race features freshman U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, a Democrat, going up against Republican David Richter in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District. Kim was one of a number of Democrats who took office as part of what was described as a “blue wave” in the 2018 election.
Like Kim, U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski swept into office in 2018, following a national trend that favored Democrats. But now he’s facing a tough test in the 7th Congressional District as he goes up against Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean.
Polls in New Jersey close at 8 p.m.