(The Center Square) – Whenever small businesses get the opportunity to receive a grant it’s a great thing, the head of the National Federation of Independent Business – New Jersey said regarding $500,000 in grant funds to help them expand to global markets.
The New Jersey Department of State’s Business Action Center announced at the end of last month that it received $500,000 in federal funds for the State Trade Expansion Program to support new-to-exporting food and beverage manufacturers in underserved business communities.
“Selling into global markets is not only for large or established firms. We are encouraging food and beverage manufacturers from underserved business communities to begin exporting by applying for a NJSTEP grant,” New Jersey Business Action Center Executive Director Melanie Willoughby said in the release.
As we live in a global world with the internet and social media, any “chunk of change” can help a business reach global goals, NFIB – New Jersey Executive Director Eileen Kean said.
“What concerns NFIB is that these grants are only offered to underserved communities,” she said. “And I would just like to reiterate that not just underserved communities are struggling right now. Small businesses throughout New Jersey are struggling.”
The funds are only available to the food and beverage manufacturers in New Jersey, she said.
“Again, there are clothing designers, there are china designers, there are art designers, there's all kinds of small businesses," Kean said. "So, this is limited to just the food and beverage manufacturers. So good for them."
Potential applicants can contact the New Jersey Business Action Center to learn how to apply, she said.
“I do have to give a shout-out to the New Jersey Business Action Center because they do a phenomenal job in answering questions and their availability,” Kean said.
While these grant funds are positive, Kean said the NFIB’s biggest concern remains that the governor has refused to replenish the Unemployment Trust Fund. That’s a priority of the organization and its members because she said it would help all small businesses in New Jersey.
The NJBAC’s Office of Export Promotion administers NJSTEP, and both are housed within the New Jersey Department of State. The application portal for the NJSTEP program opened Oct. 1. To learn more, visit the organization’s website at nj.gov/state/bac or call 800-JERSEY-7.