(The Center Square) – Advocates for undocumented workers in New Jersey say the state’s newly launched Excluded New Jerseyans Fund doesn’t go far enough. State Republicans, however, say tax dollars should help law-abiding Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pro-undocumented worker groups say the $40 million allocated for the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund will only reach 10% of those in New Jersey who were ineligible for federal “stimulus” programs.
Under the program, eligible individuals earning up to $55,000 per year and with “a documented hardship” or lost income due to COVID-19 will receive up to $1,000. Eligible households will receive up to $2,000.
“We know that this fund that we are receiving is not going to help solve all the economic problems and other challenges that our community has faced during this pandemic,” InsiderNJ quoted Caritina Hernández, a member of Cosecha New Jersey, as saying. “This fund will only be able to reach a small fraction of our families, leaving out 90% of the rest.
“That is why we must continue to organize and pressure Governor Phill [sic] Murphy and the NJ Legislature to approve a larger fund,” Hernández added. “All families who have been excluded should receive financial relief as soon as possible. We’re called essential workers and contribute greatly to the recovery of this state we call home.”
But New Jersey Republicans say the state should focus on helping businesses.
“In an irony only lost on typical government bureaucrats, they are going to accept documentation from undocumented residents and felons to prove eligibility for a program whose money would be better spent on helping hardworking citizens who lost jobs and businesses, who burned through savings and credit cards, to stay afloat during Governor Murphy’s lockdowns,” Assemblyman Parker Space, R-Sussex, said in a statement.