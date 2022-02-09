(The Center Square) – A bipartisan group of politicians, advocacy groups and law enforcement joined to advocate for a measure to keep New Jersey defendants facing gun charges behind bars.
Proponents say A-2426/S-513 would amend the state’s bail law, giving prosecutors and judges more discretion to remand defendants facing charges involving illegal guns. Under the measure, defendants charged with a firearm-related crime would be held while awaiting trial.
“Republicans, Democrats, and law enforcement came together to support legislation that would keep ‘bad guys with guns’ off the streets,” state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Westfield, said in an announcement. “The bill would keep our streets safe by preventing dangerous criminals from getting out on bail.”
Bramnick joined Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, D-Passaic; Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh; Newark Mayor Ras Baraka; and others at an event in Paterson to advocate for the measure.
“Ensuring public safety is the cornerstone of building a prosperous community,” Garden State Initiative (GSI) President Regina M. Egea said in an announcement.
“The legislation announced today will go a long way towards giving those dedicated to protecting our communities the tools they need to keep violent criminals off the street and continue the revitalization of New Jersey’s cities,” Egea added.
The New Jersey Urban Mayors Association and the New Jersey Sheriffs Association also joined the chorus of proponents advocating for the bill.
“We want a solid law that allows people who do not belong in jail because of financial reasons the opportunity and the pathway to come home,” WABC-TV quoted Baraka as saying. “We also want a pathway for those that are committing violent crimes to stay inside and not become a terror to our community or families to our residents.”