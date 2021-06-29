(The Center Square) – New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is resigning following his appointment as director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement.
His appointment is effective July 26.
“The Enforcement Division has a critical role to play in finding and punishing violations of the law,” Grewal said in a statement. “I’m excited to get to work with the talented team of public servants to uncover and prosecute misconduct and protect investors. I thank Governor [Phil] Murphy for the opportunity to serve the people of New Jersey and all of the colleagues with whom I’ve had the pleasure to work during my career in the state.”
New Jersey Globe was the first to report the news. The site also reported Murphy was likely to replace Grewal following November’s election should the governor win a second term. Murphy's office declined to comment on that report.
“He has had a distinguished career as New Jersey’s chief law enforcement officer and as a prosecutor at both the local and federal levels,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a news release. “He has the ideal combination of experience, values, and leadership ability to helm the Enforcement Division at this critical time.”
Before his tenure as the state’s attorney general, Grewal was a prosecutor in Bergen County and at the federal level. The state Senate approved Grewal’s appointment in January 2018.
“Attorney General Grewal has been an invaluable member of our administration and a dedicated public servant to the residents of New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement. “Though we’ll miss his leadership, I know he’s the right person to protect investors all across the nation, and I congratulate SEC Chair Gensler for this outstanding selection.”
Alex Oh, a former federal prosecutor, was previously selected for the post, but she resigned just days after stepping into the role. Last week, Grewal joined President Joe Biden at a roundtable to discuss efforts to stem violence.
“The Governor will name an interim Attorney General this week to fill the remainder of the four-year term,” Alyana Alfaro Post, a Murphy spokesperson, said in an email to The Center Square.