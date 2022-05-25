(The Center Square) – Economic development needs, affordable housing, and homelessness in New Jersey will be addressed through $177 million in federal grants.
Nearly half – $87.6 million – will come via the Community Development Block Grant program. The initiative provides funding on a formula basis at city, county and state levels, enabling entities to develop “viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons,” a release says.
Alicka Ampry-Samuel, a regional administrator in New Jersey and New York for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in a release said of her agency’s grant awards: “HUD's CPD programs support local governments who depend on this federal funding to address economic development needs, lack of affordable housing, and homelessness. These programs also enhance communities, aid local businesses, and provide funding for infrastructure maintenance like water and sewer systems. Most importantly, it is a vital resource for low- and moderate-income residents who just need a hand up to support their families and improve their quality of life."
Other portions of the grants include:
• $39.9 million: The HOME Investment Partnerships Program provides funding to states and localities that communities use – often in partnership with local nonprofit groups – to fund a wide range of activities including building, buying, or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people.
• $26.8 million: The Housing Trust Fund provides funding to produce affordable housing units.
• $14.5 million: Housing Opportunities for Persons with HIV/AIDS grants provide rental housing assistance and supportive services for persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families.
• $7.8 million: Emergency Solutions Grants provide funds for homeless shelters, assist in the operation of local shelters, and funds related to social service and homeless prevention programs.
• $1 million: The CDBG Recovery Housing Program allows states and the District of Columbia to provide stable, transitional housing for individuals in recovery from a substance-use disorder.
The release says the grants are part of $6.3 billion provided in HUD’s Fiscal Year 2022 CPD Formula Grant Program.