(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order increasing the number of people allowed to attend religious services and sporting events in New Jersey.
Under Executive Order No. 225, “large sports and entertainment venues” with 5,000 or more fixed seats may host 10% of their indoor capacity and 15% of their outdoor capacity. The change takes effect at 6 a.m. March 1.
Facilities must ensure attendees remain six feet apart and wear masks inside the venue, except when eating or drinking. Groups that purchase tickets together may sit together.
“As our COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in the right direction and as we continue our aggressive vaccination effort, we believe we can safely take this step,” Murphy said in a news release.
“We have always strived to make accommodations wherever safely possible, be it with religious services, sporting events, entertainment venues, or in other sectors,” the governor added. “I am pleased that we are able to increase these limits today and hopeful that the numbers continue to point in the right direction for further reopening steps.”
In a statement, the New York Giants, New York Jets and MetLife Stadium said they “missed seeing our loyal fans at stadium events this past year and are excited to welcome them back in 2021.”
“As the months go on, we are hopeful that the data will continue to be positive and the number of people allowed into MetLife Stadium will steadily increase,” they said. “The health and safety of our fans, players, staff, and those in our communities remain our top priority and we will continue to follow the guidance of Governor Murphy and state health officials.”
Effective immediately, colleges may allow up to two parents or guardians per participating athlete at indoor and outdoor events.
The total number of attendees at an indoor practice or game may not exceed 35% of the room’s capacity. Outdoor spaces must accommodate attendees with room for social distancing.
Collegiate athletic conferences have the discretion to impose stricter protocols regarding spectators, including events held in “large venues.”
Separately, religious services and celebrations may operate at 50% capacity, and there is no cap on the number of attendees. Religious events and celebrations were previously capped at 35% and no more than 150 attendees.
The change, which applies to wedding ceremonies, funerals and memorial services with a religious service, takes effect immediately. Attendees must wear masks and sit at least six feet away from anyone who is not in the same household.