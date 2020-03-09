New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy believes businesses should be responsible for contributing to the health care costs of their employees enrolled in Medicaid. However, his plan has a national nonpartisan think tank concerned it could trigger some unintended consequences.
For the second consecutive year, the Democratic governor has proposed a “corporate responsibility fee” for private businesses that have more than 50 employees on the public insurance program for eligible individuals.
According to Benefits.gov, for a family of four in the Garden State to qualify for Medicaid, they must have an annual household income of less than $34,248.
The budget proposal Murphy’s putting forward this year would establish tiers, with larger companies paying more. Businesses between 50 and 250 workers would pay $325 per worker or dependent covered by Medicaid. The fee would be $525 for companies with up to 500 employees and $725 for those with more than 500 workers.
“This fee is designed to encourage large corporations to improve the quality of their health benefits and reduce their reliance on State resources,” the governor’s office noted in its budget brief.
That fee would raise $180.5 million, according to the budget proposal.
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities noted in its analysis that such a fee could harm the workers Murphy’s trying help.
People who work at businesses subject to the fee could be pressured into not seeking Medicaid coverage for themselves or their kids out of fear of losing their job, the Center said in its report. Businesses could also opt to use independent contractors or outsource work to businesses that aren’t subject to the fee.
“This proposal, as it's currently designed, we do think would create that risk of discrimination by employers against employees that either received Medicaid or that they believe are likely to receive Medicaid, and that could have some very serious harms,” Chye-Ching Huang, the Center’s senior director of economic policy, told The Center Square.
In addition, Murphy’s proposal would give companies “a large financial incentive” to lobby against any effort to expand Medicaid, she said.
Last year, when Murphy first proposed the fee, it was limited to $150 per employee covered by Medicaid. In that spending plan, the governor estimated it would generate $30 million.
Lawmakers did not include the fee in the budget last year, and at least one legislative leader seemed unwilling to consider it this year.
“I don’t support revenue raisers,” Senate President Stephen Sweeney, D-Gloucester, told reporters after Murphy’s budget address last month, according to WHYY.Org.
Sweeney has indicated he’d support Murphy’s “Millionaire’s tax” plan, provided more money is set aside to fund the state’s pension system.
The Center also supports that proposal, Huang said.
The New Jersey Legislature will begin holding hearings on the budget plan this week. The Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee has hearings scheduled for Tuesday at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark and Thursday at Rowan University in Glassboro.
The Assembly Budget Committee is slated to meet twice in Trenton the following week.