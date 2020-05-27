(The Center Square) – Three New Jersey Republican lawmakers are asking Gov. Phil Murphy to veto decisions by two authorities that increased tolls on state turnpikes and parkways.
The New Jersey Turnpike Authority approved a 27 percent increase on the Garden State Parkway and a 36 percent increase on the New Jersey Turnpike effective Sept. 13. The additional money would fund the authority’s $24 billion 2020 Capital Improvement Plan. The plan includes paving projects, lighting upgrades and improvements to the fiber optic system. Included in the resolution is an annual toll increase of up to 3 percent beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
The South Jersey Transportation Authority approved an increase in tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway to fund $500 million in capital projects. Of that, $40 million will fund the transition of toll booths to a cashless system, $60 million will create a connector to the Atlantic City International Airport, and an unspecified amount will be used to create a light rail line between Camden and Glassboro. Also included are several paving projects.
Sen. Christopher Connors, Assemblyman Brian Rumpf and Assemblywoman DiAnne Gove, all Republicans, said in a joint statement the timing of the hearings was “infuriating.”
“Most residents are understandably largely focused on matters related to COVID-19, particularity social restrictions and economic impacts,” they said. “Holding the hearings was a disservice to the public who, understandably, a large segment of who would not have been aware that the hearings were being held let alone that proposed toll increases were the topic of discussion. State residents have every right to question the state’s decision to hold hearings given the unprecedented circumstances.”
Murphy said at his daily news conference he thinks people will understand when they see the specifics.
“This also I think takes the politics out of it,” Murphy said. “I’ve said from the get-go we weren’t going to kick the can down the road anymore on infrastructure. This is what it is. Now there is going to be a plan and I believe the right plan.”
Republican Sen. Kip Bateman called the toll increases “absolutely shameful.”
“While our daily commutes may look different today, these toll increases will slam drivers with higher costs as our state reopens, making New Jersey an even more expensive place to live, work, and raise a family,” Bateman said in a statement. “There has been nothing transparent about the process.”
Monmouth Republicans Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso, and Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger called the toll hikes “truly unconscionable.”
“Currently, people are completely occupied worrying about their health, lives, and livelihoods,” they said in a joint statement. “Over a million residents have applied for unemployment.”
The hearings were held by teleconference due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It does not matter whether or not someone believes that a toll increase is necessary,” O’Scanlon, DiMaso and Scharfenberger said in their statement. “Because the ultimate issue is that proceeding with a policy that requires public hearings during a pandemic is ridiculous and offensive.”