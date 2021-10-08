(The Center Square) – The federal government continues to shower money on the Garden State. Here are some recent announcements.
Federally qualified health centers in New Jersey will receive more than $17.7 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. The centers can use the money for construction, expansion, renovation, and other capital improvements to improve health care infrastructure.
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Bloomfield College a five-year, $3 million grant. The grant, awarded through the U.S. Department of Education Grants for Predominantly Black Institutions (PBI), will help the college recruit African American men and help them stay in school and graduate.
The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG) has awarded more than $1.7 million to state and local public safety agencies. Jurisdictions receiving grants include Newark ($265,395), Jersey City ($166,697), Camden ($159,471) and Paterson ($138,796).
The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) has awarded Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services a $3 million Mental Health and Substance Abuse Grant. Bridgeway can use the money to continue to operate mental health and substance abuse recovery programs.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded more than $700,000 in grants to New Jersey fire departments. As part of the Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) and Assistance to Firefighter Grants (AFG), Tabernacle Township received $253,520, Beverly City received $241,040, the Vincent Fire Company received $183,996 and Bordentown Fire District 2 received $30,571.
The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded the Camden County Historical Society (CCHS) a $150,000 Battlefield Interpretation Grant. CCHS will use the money for its Camden County American Revolution Mobile Audio App and Signage Trail Project to mark 39 sites and highlight lesser-known stories of the American Revolution in southern New Jersey.