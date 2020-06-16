(The Center Square) – A former assistant state health commissioner says he was terminated after he filed an ethics complaint against two New Jersey officials and has filed a whistleblower lawsuit in New Jersey Superior Court.
Christopher Neuwirth served as assistant commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health’s Division of Public Health, Infrastructure and Emergency Preparedness until he was fired May 28.
Neuwirth said in a news release he was dismissed because he filed a State Ethics Commission complaint against New Jersey Police Commissioner Pat Callahan and George Helmy, chief of staff for Gov. Phil Murphy. He says Callahan pressured him to test Helmy’s relatives for COVID-19 at their private residence.
The Ethics Commission did not process the complaint. Neuwirth said he was “implicitly threatened” with criminal charges if he proceeded.
News reports indicated Neuwirth was fired for low attendance, poor performance and for maintaining an outside consulting job. Other reports said he Neuwirth was dismissed for leaking confidential information to the news media about the health department’s response to COVID-19. Neuwirth rejects those claims.
“It's clear that accusing me of wrongdoing and leaking information to the media was a convenient cover story for pursuing an ethics complaint, in addition to, the administration lying and mischaracterizing my external employment and workplace performance,” Neuwirth said in a statement. “I am confident that once all of the facts surrounding my termination have come to light it will be clear that I never behaved unethically and was terminated for doing what any public servant should be expected to do.”
Murphy did not comment on the lawsuit during his Tuesday news conference, but he praised Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Callahan and Helmy.
“I literally don’t know where we would be in this state without Pat Callahan and George Helmy,” Murphy said. “They are literally, along with Judy, they are heroes and they are that every sing minute of every single day.”
Neuwirth is asking the state to reinstate him.
“To be retaliated against for doing exactly what state employees are instructed to do in their annual ethics training is simply incomprehensible,” Neuwirth said. “It’s hard for me to understand why my closest, trusted colleagues within DOH leadership, including the Commissioner and Chief of Staff, would treat me in such a callous and malicious manner – without ever once speaking to me about their concerns.”