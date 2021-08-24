(The Center Square) – The federal government is sending millions of taxpayer dollars to fund improvement projects at New Jersey airports, following similar grants earlier this year.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a nearly $1.5 million grant for the Ocean County Airport near Toms River, a $1.1 million grant for Teterboro Airport in Bergen County and $148,886 for Greenwood Lake Airport in West Milford.
The Airport Improvement Program grants are part of more than $766 million the FAA allocated. The money, part of the fifth round of fiscal 2021 grants, will fund projects at 279 airports in 44 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“These grants will improve safety, sustainability and accessibility at airports across our country,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement.
The American Rescue Plan (ARP) included nearly $100 million to eliminate a local match provision typically included with these grants. According to the FAA, Teterboro Airport will use the money to construct a taxiway, Ocean County Airport will use the money to rehabilitate an apron and Greenwood Lake will use the money to acquire snow removal equipment.
The two grants follow similar previous allocations for New Jersey airports.
In July, the FAA announced $11.6 million for Morristown Airport to improve runway safety and rehabilitate its runway and nearly $2.4 million for Cape May County Airport to rehabilitate its runway. It also allocated nearly $2.3 million for Atlantic City International Airport to rehabilitate runway lighting and $510,000 for Essex County Airport to rehabilitate its taxiway.
In May, the FAA announced $702,000 for Somerset Airport to rehabilitate an apron and $491,000 for Woodbine Municipal Airport to rehabilitate its taxiway. It also allocated $347,124 for Hammonton Municipal Airport to install perimeter fencing, $280,000 for Millville Executive Airport to acquire snow removal equipment and $83,333 for Ocean City Municipal Airport to seal various surfaces and joints.