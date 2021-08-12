(The Center Square) – The feds are sending another $923 million in taxpayer dollars for New Jersey schools after signing off on the state’s plan to spend the money.
The funds are part of the $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) the federal government allocated to the Garden State.
The U.S. Department of Education approved New Jersey’s plans for using the funds to “safely” reopen schools, sustain “safe” operations and “equitably expand opportunity” for students.
“The pandemic has placed unprecedented strain on students and teachers, and the approval of this plan will enable New Jersey to receive critical additional ARP funds,” U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., said in an announcement. “These resources are an important step to ensuring New Jersey’s schools can safely reopen and operate as well as address the social, educational, and emotional needs of our students, educators, and communities.”
New Jersey intends to establish an “Acceleration Coach and Educator Support” grant for districts. It also plans to develop a “Summer Enrichment Activities” grant to support learning opportunities for students, educators, parents and caregivers.
“New Jersey’s ARP ESSER state plan represents a significant step in our state’s road forward to empowering students, educators, and schools to safely return to in-person learning while addressing the academic, social, emotional, and mental health impacts of COVID-19,” Acting Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan said in an announcement.