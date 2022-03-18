(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded more than $53.9 million for 227 housing projects in New Jersey.
The money is part of more than $2.6 billion in the fiscal 2021 Continuum of Care Competition Awards. The feds awarded grants to approximately 7,000 programs nationwide.
According to a news release, the program is the largest source of federal grants for homeless housing programs and services. It aims to promote “a community-wide commitment to ending homelessness.”
“These awards support a variety of programs that assist homeless veterans, families, youth – New Jerseans that simply need a hand so they can help themselves,” Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey, said in a statement. “This funding allows Continuums of Care to continue their work to end homelessness and help keep our most vulnerable neighbors off the streets.”
Meanwhile, in his budget remarks earlier this month, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy promised to stop pulling money from the state’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund “to fill budget holes elsewhere.” He also proposed $300 million for a new Affordable Housing Production Fund.
“This fund will help us build the entire current backlog of 3,300 already approved, but still yet-to-be-built, 100-percent-affordable housing units by the end of my second term,” Murphy said.
“The Affordable Housing Production Fund will provide real stability for communities,” the governor added. “It will ease the burden on municipalities. And it will short-circuit potential lawsuits by developers. But, most importantly, it will get working families into homes.”