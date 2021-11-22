(The Center Square) – The feds are sending more than $10.3 million to help Atlantic City authorities improve traffic and safety issues.
The money is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuild American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.
The RAISE program’s goals include a hodgepodge of environmental and infrastructure goals aligning with the talking points of President Joe Biden’s administration, such as reducing fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions and improving bicycle, pedestrian, and vehicle safety.
“The $10.3 million RAISE grant will allow us to make significant safety improvements to our City, especially for our pedestrians and cyclists,” Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in an announcement. “We look forward to working with our state and federal partners as we continue to improve and rebuild Atlantic City’s infrastructure to better serve our residents, businesses, and visitors.”
Officials say the federal taxpayer money will help implement the 2020 Atlantic Avenue Road Safety Assessment, a plan completed in coordination with the New Jersey Department of Transportation and the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization. Specifically, it will help design and install signal synchronization on Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic Avenues and safety improvements on Atlantic Avenue.
In 2019, Atlantic City police reported more than 350 mishaps along the downtown thoroughfare with 84 injuries and two deaths.
“This important funding will improve roadways in Atlantic City, creating a safer environment for their thousands of residents, workers, and tourists who visit the city,” U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, said in a news release.