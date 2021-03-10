(The Center Square) – The federal government is poised to send nearly $10.2 billion to the state government and local governments across New Jersey as part of the COVID-19 relief package.
The money is from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which includes $360 billion in state and local aid. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the measure Wednesday, and President Joe Biden plans to sign the bill Friday, according to news reports.
“Our state and local governments have been on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19,” U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, said in a statement. “They have been bleeding resources for over a year while costs have soared and revenues have plummeted. As a result, they have borne the brunt of the economic pain and desperately need help.”
Under the bill, the state will receive $6.4 billion, plus $189 million allocated to expand broadband internet. Meanwhile, the state’s 21 county governments will receive more than $1.8 billion, while 565 cities and municipalities in the Garden State will take in $1.7 billion.
Governments can use the money to pay COVID-19-related expenses; help residents or small businesses; invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; or cover lost revenues due to the pandemic to maintain “critical services” and avoid laying off “essential workers.”
“With state and local governments across our country facing the painful decisions of potentially laying off thousands of police officers, firefighters, teachers, and other essential workers, and cutting essential services, the full support of our federal government has never been more important to fight this pandemic,” U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, said in a statement.
According to Menendez and Booker, counties will receive approximately:
Atlantic: $106.7 million (County: $51.1 million; Municipalities: $55.5 million)
Bergen: $351.3 million (County: $259.7 million; Municipalities: $91.6 million)
Burlington: $130.1 million (County: $86.4 million; Municipalities: $43.7 million)
Camden $210 million (County: $98.2 million; Municipalities: $111.8 million)
Cape May: $87 million (County: $17.9 million; Municipalities: $15.1 million)
Cumberland: $61 million (County: $29 million; Municipalities: $32 million)
Essex: $463.8 million (County: $155 million; Municipalities: $308.8 million)
Gloucester: $85.2 million (County: $56.6 million; Municipalities: $28.6 million)
Hudson: $424.6 million (County: $130.4 million; Municipalities: $294.2 million)
Hunterdon: $36.3 million (County: $24.1 million; Municipalities: $12.2 million)
Mercer: $186.8 million (County: $71.3 million; Municipalities: $115.5 million)
Middlesex: $282.4 million (County: $160 million; Municipalities: $122.3 million)
Monmouth: $199.3 million (County: $120 million; Municipalities: $79.3 million)
Morris: $144 million (County: $95.4 million; Municipalities: $48.6 million)
Ocean: $195.2 million (County: $117.8 million; Municipalities: $77.4 million)
Passaic: $243.1 million (County: $97.3 million; Municipalities: $145.7 million)
Salem: $18.2 million (County: $12.1 million; Municipalities: $6.1 million)
Somerset: $96.5 million (County: $63.8 million; Municipalities: $32.7 million)
Sussex: $41.1 million (County: $27.3 million; Municipalities: $13.8 million)
Union: $221.4 million (County: $129.2 million; Municipalities: $92.2 million)
Warren: $30.8 million (County: $20.4 million; Municipalities: $10.3 million)