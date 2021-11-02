(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Education has awarded the South Ward Promise Neighborhood (SWPN) a $30 million grant.
The five-year grant comes from the federal agency’s Promise Neighborhoods Program, which provides resources to help children in underserved communities.
“Today, South Ward Promise Neighborhood does exceptional work to provide resources and care to my constituents in Newark as well as create educational opportunities to prepare our youth for college and future careers,” U.S. Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr., D-New Jersey, said in a news release. “I know this grant will help them continue that work as well as build more quality and affordable housing, improve maternal and infant health, and open more high-quality schools in the future.”
Payne took credit for establishing the grant program as part of the Promise Neighborhoods Act of 2015. According to a news release, the $30 million award marks the second consecutive time SWPN has received a grant under the program.
SWPN plans to use the grant to expand its services into a pair of South Ward neighborhoods in Newark — Lower Clinton Hill and Weequahic. With the money, SWPN’s plans include building more housing in the district, opening a new South Ward Wellness Center and expanding access to academic support programs for neighborhood children.