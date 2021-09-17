(The Center Square) – The federal government has doled out $9 million in individual assistance to New Jerseyans following Tropical Storm Ida.
During a news briefing this week, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan also said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) registered more than 37,000 residents for assistance. The number includes roughly 27,000 homeowners and 10,000 renters.
Callahan said the amount of money allocated is “a pretty phenomenal number with the averages being around $4,200 per household. So, FEMA, again, phenomenal partner, constant communication.”
After some back and forth with local officials, the federal government ultimately issued a major disaster declaration for 10 New Jersey counties: Bergen, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Passaic, Somerset and Union. The major disaster declaration opens up access to federal dollars for recovery efforts, including grants for temporary housing and home repairs.
The storm left 30 dead in New Jersey.
Additionally, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has extended the Oct. 15 tax deadline for New Jerseyans to file individual or business tax returns and make payments. The federal agency set Jan. 3 as the new deadline.
“We want people affected by this devastating hurricane focused on their safety and recovery for themselves and their families,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in an announcement.