(The Center Square) – The federal government has dished out more than $518 million in disaster funds to New Jersey residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
“The funding will help communities, households and businesses here in the Garden State start their recovery off on the right foot,” Patrick Cornbill, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) coordinating officer for the New Jersey disaster recovery operation, said in an announcement.
The federal outlay includes nearly $178 million in Individual Assistance (IA) grants to 35,388 homeowners and renters in 12 New Jersey counties – Bergen, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Union and Warren. That number includes more than $163 million in FEMA housing grants for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing.
Additionally, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved 3,845 long-term, low-interest disaster loans totaling $180 million for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Garden State. Recipients can use the money to repair, rebuild or replace any disaster-damaged physical property and cover economic injury from the storms that pounded New Jersey on Sept. 1-3.
“This funding has been used to save homes and businesses across the district that would have been destroyed without it,” U.S. Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr., D-New Jersey, said in a news release about $80 Million in money heading to his district.
New Jerseyans have until Dec. 6 to register with FEMA for federal help.