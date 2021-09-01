(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded nearly $49 million to support Head Start early childhood education programs across New Jersey.
U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, D-N.J., secured the money from several sources: the American Rescue Plan (ARP), December’s emergency COVID relief package and the 2021 federal budget. About $29.5 million comes from annual funding, while more than $16.8 million is from the ARP, and about $2.6 million is from the emergency COVID relief package.
“Every family, regardless of their income or zip code, deserves access to affordable child care and early education,” Menendez said in a statement. “Head Start allows more children to have access to the resources and tools they need to achieve their full potential in life, while giving mothers a greater opportunity to remain or reenter the workforce to provide for their family.”
Award amounts range from $28,291 for the Union Township Community Action Organization to more than $7 million for La Casa de Don Pedro in the Newark area.
In a statement, Booker said the money will allow “more of our state’s children to receive the support and quality education they need at a young age to thrive later in life.”