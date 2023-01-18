FILE - Residents wait for President Joe Biden's motorcade to pass by one of the streets affected by Hurricane Ida in Manville, N.J., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Not even a month after Ida's torrential leftovers dumped nearly a foot of rain in a few hours in places, turning roads into waterways and leaving 30 people dead, New Jersey's top environmental regulator said this week the state's floodplain property buyback program "definitely needs expansion." (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)