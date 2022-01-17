(The Center Square) – The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) has allocated $754,176 to 10 humanities projects in New Jersey.
The money is part of $24.7 million in grants the NEH made to 208 such projects nationwide.
“These NEH grants will support educators and scholars in enriching our understanding of the past and enable cultural institutions from across the country to expand their offerings, resources, and public programming, both in person and online,” NEH Acting Chair Adam Wolfson said in an announcement. “We look forward to the many new insights and discoveries that these 208 exemplary projects will make possible.”
Among the Garden State projects, the NEH will send $330,000 to Rutgers University-Newark for four different projects, including $60,000 for research and writing of “a book about connections between music research and American zoology from 1950 to 2000.” An additional $60,000 will go toward research and writing of “a new edition of Shakespeare’s Othello to be published as part of the Arden Shakespeare Fourth Series.”
The NEH will send $265,000 to Princeton University for three projects and $120,000 to Rutgers University for two projects, including $60,000 toward research and writing of “a book on the cultural history of postcolonial custody disputes over children with French and Algerian parents during the 1970s and 1980s.”
The NEH will also send $39,176 to Montclair State University.