(The Center Square) – NJ Transit is one of two railroads “at risk of not fully implementing” a federally mandated safety system “on all required main lines” by Dec. 31, a federal agency said, but the transit system refutes the assessment.
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) made the determination based on railroads’ self-reported progress as of June 30 for a second quarter progress report. Congress has mandated railroads fully implement positive train control (PTC) systems by the end of the year.
PTC technology aims to increase rail safety and reduce the probability of improper train movements, thereby eliminating crashes. Railroad systems and equipment must be interoperable, so railroads can operate their equipment as a “tenant” over the lines of another railroad – a “host” railroad.
“NJ TRANSIT already has interoperability agreements with the tenant railroads,” Nancy J. Snyder, chief communications officer for the transit agency, said in an email. “Our schedule has always been for the tenant railroads to test their equipment and systems on NJ Transit territory in the fourth quarter of this year.
“We are still on schedule to accomplish that,” Snyder added. “We meet with our tenant railroads on a regular basis to keep them informed on our progress or any changes that might affect them.”
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, NJ Transit rail ridership is down about 80 percent from pre-COVID levels. Agency officials say this decrease coupled with “some temporary service adjustments,” helped accelerate PTC projects, including Field Functionality Testing (FFT), on its Newark Division rail lines, which includes those that serve Newark Penn Station.
NJ Transit plans to spend more than $300 million to implement PTC.
Nationally, as of June 30, PTC systems were in operation or revenue service demonstration (RSD) on roughly 56,846 route miles. That equates to 98.8 percent of the 57,537 route miles subject to the federal mandate.
“I am highly pleased by the amount of progress railroads have made moving toward fully implementing PTC systems,” FRA Administrator Ronald Batory said in a news release. “While more work lies ahead, the significant advancements made thus far are encouraging. I applaud all railroads involved in this unprecedented effort for their intensive collaboration to get all concerned to the finish line.”
The FRA also identified New Mexico Rail Runner Express as at risk.