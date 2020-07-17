(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans kept their promise and filed a legal challenge against legislation that gives Gov. Phil Murphy the authority to borrow up to $9.9 billion from the federal government.
The lawsuit lists the New Jersey Republican State Committee, Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, Sen. Hal Wirths and two residents as the plaintiffs. They are asking the court for an injunction that will stop Murphy from borrowing the money.
“Plaintiffs, as citizens and taxpayers in the state, would suffer immediate and irreparable harm should defendant be permitted to enact and enforce Assembly Bill 4175,” the plaintiffs said in their lawsuit. “Should their request for injunctive relief be denied and the bill be enacted, plaintiffs have no other avenue of relief,” the plaintiffs said in the lawsuit. The decisions made by the defendant would be in direct violation of the state constitution and State Supreme Court precedent, and result in the legislature having free reign to balance their budget with bonds, and ultimately shoulder the cost upon the public, without giving them the opportunity to vote on same.”
NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt, Assembly Republican Leader Jon Bramnick, and Sen. Steve Oroho said in a joint statement the bill was not only unconstitutional but it was bad policy.
“It is the result of giving in to special interests instead of standing up for families, businesses, and overburdened taxpayers,” they said. “The responsible path forward is clear: lower taxes, fiscal restraint, government reform, and re-examination of spending priorities, but Democrat Trenton is an economic echo chamber.”
Murphy would not respond to specific questions about the lawsuit at his Friday news conference but indicated this was the only way he could see to help the state overcome revenue shortfalls.
“Absent this step, I have yet to hear one idea from its opponents as to how they will move us forward,” Murphy said Friday.
Murphy can borrow up to $2.7 billion before the current budget year ends Sept. 30 and can borrow the remainder during the shortened fiscal 2021. He said the state needs money for “everything” but did not have specifics.
“This is going to be a many-week process” Murphy said. “We guess it might take as much as 12 weeks to execute this plan. I hope it’s faster but it largely brings us through the period of the budget.”
Murphy has until Aug. 25 to present the Legislature a revised budget for fiscal 2021.