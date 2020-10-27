(The Center Square) – Supporters of proposed New Jersey legislation are hoping to take the cork off a long-held provision that limits the types of wineries that can ship alcoholic beverages to consumers.
But opponents against it say lifting the cap could decimate New Jersey’s already challenged small business community.
Members of the state Assembly Oversight, Reform and Federal Relations Committee on Oct. 8 held a hearing and heard a range of comments on Assembly Bill 1943, which would permit wineries across the U.S. that produce more than 250,00 gallons per year to ship the beverage to New Jersey residents.
Currently, state law only permits small-batch wineries producing less than the threshold amount to ship the alcoholic beverages.
During the recent testimony, the committee heard from representatives of several state-level trade groups who adamantly opposed lifting the capacity cap.
“A1943 creates zero employment opportunities and zero small business opportunities in our state at a time when more jobs and business opportunities are needed,” Paul Santelle, executive director of the New Jersey Liquor Store Alliance, said.
Jeff Warsh of the New Jersey Wine and Spirits Wholesales Association offered similar sentiments, taking aim at West Coast wineries that have been targeting out-of-state consumers.
“A perceived convenience on one hand vs. jobs and economic development on the other hardly seems like a brain teaser,” Warsh said. “We need to rebuild and benefit New Jersey, not California.”
But industry representatives within the director-to-consumer space for bottled wine said New Jersey is missing out by having restrictive legislation in place.
“This is an unusual limitation on wine shipping,” said Terri Beirne of The Wine Institute, an advocacy group for the California wine industry. “New Jersey is leaving a lot of revenue on the table by not allowing direct-to-consumer shipping by large wineries.”
In 2018, Beirne said 400 out-of-state wineries paid the state $938 for a wine shipper’s permit, which generated $375,000 in fees. Lifting the cap, she said, would provide more revenue opportunities for the state.
Greg Banbury, co-founder of the online wine shipping business NakedWines.com, said niche businesses such as his can coexist with traditional local brick-and-mortar liquor stores. Thus far, Banbury said, his business has made inroads in 41 states.
“We are not trying to bypass small retailers,” Banbury said. “We’re working with more than 60 individual makers to produce our wines.”
State Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, who has signed on as a co-sponsored of A1943, said she believes lifting the cap could reap benefits within the state as well since current legislation applies to all wineries – within and outside New Jersey.
“There’s no bigger supportive person in New Jersey than I am for small businesses. I value them,” Murphy said. “But we also have to think of this as a tourism mechanism as well. I think this bill is important. I think it goes both ways. What goes into New Jersey goes out as well.”
The recent committee-level hearing was for discussion only. A formal recommendation has yet to be passed on to the full Assembly.