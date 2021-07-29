(The Center Square) – New Jersey dropped one spot on the United States Prosperity Index to number 12, receiving high marks for living conditions and education but coming in 43rd for economic quality.
The index is created annually by the London-based think-tank Legatum Institute. It measures the U.S., the 50 states and the District of Columbia on 11 aspects of prosperity that include safety and security, personal freedom, infrastructure and governance.
New Jersey ranked 11th in 2020 and 14 in 2021. The state’s low ranking for economic quality is mainly due to the pandemic’s impact on the labor force, according to Shaun Flanagan, director of impact and partnerships at the Legatum Institute and lead author of the United States Prosperity Index.
“Unemployment rates are nearly at 10 percent and youth unemployment (rates) are nearly double that,” Flanagan said in an email interview. “Coupled with less than 30 percent of employees saying that they are ‘engaged’ in their work, results in New Jersey’s ranking 43rd for labor force engagement...The state ranks 50th for fiscal sustainability, down from 46th in 2011. Limited financial reserves and spending exceeding revenue even before the pandemic leads to this weak ranking.
New Jersey’s 39th ranking for governance is due to its low rankings in subcategories, according to Flanagan.
“New Jersey ranks 39th for political accountability, 30th for rule of law and 46th for government integrity,” Flanagan said. “There are concerns around corruption and lack of compliance with public record requests.”
The state ranks second in the country for living conditions. Living conditions include material resources, nutrition, water services, shelter, connectedness to others and protection from harm. New Jersey ranked third for its infrastructure, education and natural environment.
The U.S. ranks 18th out of 167 countries on the global prosperity index. The country was improving until 2020 but had some challenges, according to the authors of the report. Mass shootings, and increasing rates of obesity were issues before 2020, the authors wrote.
“The handling of a global pandemic and its consequences, a presidential election that has been highly contested by a significant proportion of Americans, the attack on Capitol Hill, and the conviction of a police officer for the murder of George Floyd are all likely to be reflected upon as significant moments in U.S. history,” the authors wrote. “These all impact on establishing an inclusive society, an open economy and empowered people – the building blocks of prosperity.”