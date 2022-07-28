(The Center Square) – Falling fuel prices in New Jersey are better than the national rate for diesel but lagging the norm for unleaded gasoline.
National and state analysis by AAA, the nation’s largest motoring and leisure travel membership organization, placed the Garden State’s averages Thursday morning at $5.45 for a gallon of diesel and $4.42 for a gallon of unleaded. That’s still 11 and 15 cents higher than the national norms, respectively; and of the 50 states and District of Columbia, 21 states are worse for diesel and 20 higher for unleaded.
There is good news as the nation battles inflation not seen in four decades.
While the diesel price is $2.10 worse than a year ago, it is 15 cents better than a week ago and 52 cents improved on a month ago. That’s a drop of 8.7% in roughly 30 days, better than the nation’s 7.7% improvement.
A gallon of unleaded is costing consumers 10 cents less than a week ago and 47 cents less than a month ago; it is $1.24 worse than same time last year. The monthly improvement is 9.6%, which trails the national decline of 12.3%.
Nationally, diesel is $5.34 a gallon and unleaded is $4.27, AAA says.
According to Patrick De Haan at GasBuddy.com, Americans are spending roughly $300 million less per day on fuel than they did six weeks ago. He notes that Wednesday was the 42nd straight day of falling gas prices. Labor Day weekend is 35 days away.
Salem County, AAA says, has an average of $4.321 to rank best in the state. The $4.56 norm in Somerset County is highest.
New Jersey average highs, according to AAA, were recorded for diesel ($6.336) on May 18 and unleaded ($5.059) on June 13.