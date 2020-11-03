(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Cory Booker appeared to be victorious in the race to defend his seat, according to preliminary results Tuesday evening.
Booker held a commanding lead most of the night over Republican challenger Rik Mehta, who describes himself as a biotech entrepreneur, innovator, health care policy expert and a licensed pharmacist. The incumbent senator led most of the evening with 60% of the vote in a state that voted mostly Republican a decade ago.
Booker will serve his second full term. He won his first full term in 2014 after serving for a year after winning a special election to fill the seat of Democrat Frank Lautenberg, who died in office.
“I’m proud to be with the greatest delegation in Congress, our partners from (Rep. Frank) Pallone to (Rep. Donald) Payne who have been with to do everything to stop offshore drilling all the way to get critical resources for our state,” Booker said during the New Jersey Democratic Party’s Virtual Victory Party. “We are a great state in America. We are compassionate, we are kind we are decent and Lord knows when our backs against the wall we fight and we fight well.”
Mehta pushed for more support for small businesses, saying he wanted the federal government to release unspent funds from the Paycheck Protection Program. The Republican also called more COVID-19 testing and an end to sanctuary cities.
Booker’s campaign platform focused on “justice and opportunity for all Americans. He said he didn’t take money from lobbyists or corporate PACs and funded his campaign with campaign donations. While in Congress, Booker has pushed those platforms as a member of the judiciary, small business, environment, public works and foreign relations committees.
Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy praised Booker during the Virtual Victory Party.
“Corey is the real deal and the voters tonight revalidated that,” Gov. Murphy said.
Booker said he was proud of how New Jersey residents voted.
“This is not about right or left,” Booker said. “This is about right or wrong. And in a national moral moment the state of New Jersey has been speaking so strongly toward our common values and our common virtues.”