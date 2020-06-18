(The Center Square) – Some New Jersey Assembly members added the words, “eight minutes and forty-six seconds” when approving a series of bills on Thursday.
The phrase refers to the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd, resulting in his death and sparking weeks of protest nationwide over accusations of police violence against the black community.
A bill co-sponsored by Assembly members Shavonda Sumter, Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, Benjie Wimberly and Jamel Holley classifies chokeholds by police officers as deadly force.
“We’re calling for change in the way African Americans and others are treated in this country during police interactions,” said Holley, D-Union. “Far too many instances have occurred and far too many lives have been lost due to the misuse of excessive force in policing. There is a problem with the use of the chokehold as a tactic that must be addressed.”
Other bills approved will:
• Create a civilian review panel to look into complaints about law enforcement
• Decriminalize possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana and marijuana infused products
• Require police officers to report annually on minority recruitment efforts
• Make it a crime to call 911 because of racial or other biases
• Require the attorney general to collect data on defendants over the age of 18.
“Bias, discrimination and racism are deeply embedded in our criminal justice system,” said Assembly Democrats Shanique Speight, D-Essex, Angela McKnight, D-Hudson, and Britnee Timberlake D-Essex who sponsored legislation requiring the attorney general to collect information on those arrested. “We see this in the significant racial disparities across the system, from arrests to convictions to incarcerations. Defendants of color often see a much different criminal justice system than their white counterparts, and one that’s less likely to deliver a fair and just process.”
The bills go to the Senate for approval.