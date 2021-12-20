(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Cory Booker said he tested positive for COVID-19.
The New Jersey Democrat said he is fully vaccinated, received the booster and reported mild symptoms.
“I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday,” Booker said in a Sunday tweet.
“My symptoms are relatively mild,” Booker added. “I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colorado, also tested positive for COVID, CNN reported.
“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case,” Warren said in a tweet. “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”
The news comes amid an uptick in COVID cases nationwide and the emergence of the Omicron variant. Other lawmakers, including U.S. Sens. Lindsay Graham, R-South Carolina; Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi; Angus King, I-Maine; Rand Paul, R-Kentucky; and John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, previously tested positive for COVID, according to reports.
The U.S. Senate has adjourned until Jan. 3.