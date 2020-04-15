(The Center Square) – New Jersey farmers have been forced to adapt as the coronavirus disrupts the state’s $1 billion agriculture industry.
“We are planning on putting ‘machine-picked and machine-packed’ on the label the first time ever,” Bill Mortellite, owner of Blueberry Bill Farms, recently told NJ Advance Media.
Mortellite said he has to use machines because it’s uncertain if he will be able to find workers to hand pick blueberries.
The Department of Agriculture reported in 2019 that the state produced approximately 44 million pounds of blueberries – a top farming export – contributing $62.4 million to the economy.
“It is helpful that farms, farmers markets, nurseries and garden centers, livestock feed stores, and agricultural equipment stores have been declared essential by Governor Murphy and will be in operation and open during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Doug Fisher, secretary of the Department of Agriculture, told NJ Advance Media.
Fortunately, Fisher said many farmers have already begun planting and harvesting Jersey Fresh Produce.
Other segments of the agriculture industry that have been impacted include floriculture businesses, fishermen, and straw and hay producers.
Floriculture businesses are selling less flowers during the Easter season because churches have stopped congregating; straw and hay producers are unable to sell to horse racing tracks; and fishermen are earning less because restaurants are closed.