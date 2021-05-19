(The Center Square) – The Assembly Appropriations Committee advanced a bill that ostensibly aims to end the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency, but Republicans blasted the bill as ending the emergency in name only.
The bill was not immediately posted to the state Legislature’s website, but a version circulated by Republicans indicates it would leave in place a series of executive orders Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, issued since the start of the emergency.
Under the measure, the governor can “revoke or modify” the orders until Jan. 1. The governor’s most recent executive order “shall only be modified in a manner to provide less restrictive measures, unless an increase in hospitalizations, increased spot positivity, or [an increased] rate of transmission … necessitates a modification that would be more restrictive.”
It also stipulates that any waivers or orders the head of a state agency issued under the public health emergency “shall be continued and may be modified” until it “is explicitly revoked.” Additionally, the governor, health commissioner and state agency heads “may issue orders, directives, and waivers” related to vaccination distribution, COVID-19 testing and other measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The committee voted 7-3 to advance A-5777.
“Giving the governor new statutory powers to handle the end of this pandemic does nothing to address the lack of legislative oversight for his actions,” state Assembly members Brian Bergen, R-Morris; Antwan McClellan, R-Cape May; and Serena DiMaso, R-Monmouth, said in a joint statement.
“No part of this bill limits the governor’s powers or [reins] in his ability to dictate rules free from legislative or scientific guidance,” the lawmakers added. “As we slowly resume normal life, it’s time for the governor to hand back his expansive powers to the people.”