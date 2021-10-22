(The Center Square) – For former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, New Jersey’s issues largely boil down to streamlining the state’s government and reducing residents’ tax burden.
Ciattarelli, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for governor four years ago, is hoping to unseat incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, on Nov. 2. Murphy is seeking to be the first Democrat in New Jersey to win reelection as governor since Brendan Byrne in 1977.
Among likely voters, a new Emerson College/PIX 11 poll found Murphy had a six-point lead over Ciattarelli, 50% to 44%. The poll revealed independent voters lean toward Ciattarelli, 56% to 32%.
“My first budget will reflect three of my primary goals: No. 1, belt-tightening as reflected by a downsizing, streamlining and modernizing of our state government,” Ciattarelli told The Center Square during a wide-ranging interview. “No. 2, a new school funding formula that provides a flatter and more equitable distribution of state aid for schools.
“I won’t leave any student or community behind, nor will I adversely affect the quality of education, but the fact is we need a flatter and more equitable distribution of state aid for schools, and in so doing, lower our property taxes,” Ciattarelli added. “The third thing that will be reflected in my first budget are significant changes to the tax code that make New Jersey a much more compelling and dynamic place to do business so we can create more jobs.”
Ciattarelli suggested rolling the Department of Health into the Department of Human Services. He also suggested abolishing the Schools Development Authority (SDA) and giving that responsibility to the Department of Education.
“I’m not somebody that celebrates putting anybody on the unemployment line, but I do believe that state government is bloated by 5-to-10%, that’s three-to-6,000 workers,” Ciattarelli said. “The changes I have in mind for our tax code to stimulate investment in New Jersey and grow our economy will create more jobs, absorbing all those jobs that we eliminate in state government.”
Earlier this month, Ciattarelli and Murphy squared off in a raucous debate at Rowan University in Glassboro, noted for its numerous audience interruptions.
The Emerson College/PIX 11 poll found 49% view Murphy favorably, and 47% view him unfavorably; 3% have no opinion, and 1% have never heard of him. Conversely, 40% view Ciattarelli favorably, while 40% view him unfavorably; 16% have no opinion, and 4% have never heard of him.
“New Jersey is known as the least business-friendly state in the country; that’s got to change, and it will, under my governorship,” Ciattarelli said.
“If I accomplish all three of those goals, New Jersey will be a place where young people can get started, the working poor can find the middle class, the middle class can get ahead, our seniors can retire and anyone who wants to start a business can start a business and prosper right here in New Jersey,” Ciattarelli added.