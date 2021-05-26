(The Center Square) – As New Jersey officials ponder how to spend $6.3 billion in federal relief money, state Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Boonton, wants the state to fund an IT modernization project to upgrade its unemployment and motor vehicle computer systems.
“The people of New Jersey suffered during the pandemic because our computer systems are woefully antiquated,” Bucco said in a news release.
Senate Budget & Appropriations Committee Republicans have proposed spending $500 million to modernize state computer systems, including those that handle the unemployment, Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) and 911 systems.
“The technology infrastructure that processes unemployment claims and MVC transactions proved to be inflexible and overwhelmed when people needed it to work,” Bucco added.
The federal government sent New Jersey roughly $6.3 billion in “relief funds” as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Some business leaders have suggested the state use the money to reduce its debt.
Republicans have criticized the state’s handling of the federal money, saying they were blindsided by news the state received the funds. However, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office has said they are awaiting clarity from the federal government over acceptable uses and that they intend to work with lawmakers on a spending plan.