(The Center Square) – A leading Republican senator says the governor has no plan to address worker shortages that his new vaccine mandate will exacerbate.
Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, recently signed Executive Order No. 283 requiring that workers at health care facilities and in high-risk congregate settings receive COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.
“As soon as Governor Murphy announced that he was mandating vaccinations and taking away the testing option for health care professionals and workers in congregate living facilities, we warned that staffing shortages were an almost certain outcome that he should have a plan to address,” state Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, R-Boonton, said in a statement. “Our warnings were prescient, as nurses, nursing homes, and corrections offices have all echoed our concerns and warned of a looming disaster. Still, Governor Murphy has no plan.”
Separately, several associations, including the New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) and the Health Care Association of New Jersey (HCANJ), expressed similar concerns. They recently sent a letter to Murphy and other state leaders about staffing in healthcare facilities.
“We are at a critical juncture in which our state must act to develop long- and short-term solutions to support the healthcare workforce and protect public health here in New Jersey,” they wrote in the letter. Their proposed solutions include the reduction of red tape and making permanent some orders, such as those regarding license reciprocity, telehealth and the administration of COVID-19 tests and vaccines.
Additionally, the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association (PBA) wants a restraining order to stop the executive order.
A spokesperson for Murphy did not respond to a request for comment from The Center Square.
“Governor Murphy doesn’t know better than the experts in all of these industries who issued warning after warning about his mandates, but he thinks he does,” Bucco said. “As we’ve learned during the pandemic, the governor’s refusal to listen to others is a recipe [for] disaster.”