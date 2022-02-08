(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Assembly Education Committee advanced legislation to require the Department of Education (DOE) to detail its use of federal COVID-19 relief money, a proposal that sponsors say will increase transparency.
The measure, A-2067, would require the state agency to file an annual report detailing the grants it received and distributed to school districts under the various measures Congress passed, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES), the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) and the American Rescue Plan (ARP) acts.
“It’s important to make sure we are maximizing all of the resources available to us, especially when it comes to equipping our schools with the tools they need to support and uplift our students,” Assembly sponsors Pamela Lampitt, D-Burlington/Camden; Mila Jasey, D-Essex/Morris; and Ralph Caputo, D-Essex, said in a joint statement:
“By requiring the DOE to submit an annual report on COVID-19 relief funds received from the federal government and distributed to school districts throughout the State, along with the usage of those funds, we can ensure that money is appropriately spent,” the lawmakers added.
Additionally, under the proposal, the department must submit a final report within six months of school districts exhausting the federal grants.