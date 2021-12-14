(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Assembly Appropriations Committee voted 11-0 to approve a bill to advocate for more permanent federal jobs in the state.
A-2260 would create an independent office within the state Department of Treasury to advocate for federal jobs and additional federal investments. A governor-appointed officer will explore and provide “semi-annual reports” on federal jobs and opportunities.
Under the bill, the office would target “civilian military missions for research, development, acquisition, test, and evaluation.” It would also focus on attracting “non-military federal missions and jobs” while working to keep current federal jobs.
“The federal government creates jobs and projects throughout the country. New Jersey residents can benefit greatly by us bringing these jobs and projects to our state,” Assemblyman Ron Dancer, R-Ocean, said in a news release. “With its convenient location and abundant resources and talent, bringing federal jobs to the Garden State is a win-win for everyone.”
The new office could tap other state offices to help with its duties.
In June, the Senate Economic Growth Committee advanced its version of the bill, S-1778. According to a previous news release, the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) and the Legislative Manufacturing Caucus of New Jersey voiced their support for the measure.