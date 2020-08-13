(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Assembly State and Local Government Committee on Thursday advanced a series of bills that aim to establish vote-by-mail guidelines.
Gov. Phil Murphy has not announced how voters will cast ballots in the Nov. 3 election but is expected to make an announcement soon.
New Jersey voters were given the option to vote by mail during the primary election held last month due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Municipal and school board elections were held entirely by mail and about 9.6 percent of ballots were never counted.
“Recent months have revealed concerning flaws in our vote-by-mail system, many the result of simple, avoidable error,” said Daniel Benson, D-Mercer/Middlesex, who co-sponsored two of the bills passed Thursday. “As we look to the general election in November, this legislation ensures voters are not only armed with the information to vote-by-mail, but also that mail-in ballots aren’t unduly being rejected and left uncounted.”
The measures passed by the committee would prohibit election officials from rejecting defective ballots if the issue was out of the voter’s control and would extend the deadline for accepting a mail-in ballot to six days after the polls close, provided it was postmarked on or before Election Day.
A provision would require the Secretary of State to begin a public awareness campaign on how to vote by mail. The campaign would include a toll-free number or website where residents could track the status of their ballots.
Another bill would require county elections officials to establish drop-off boxes for the mail-in ballots in each voting district seven days before the election.
Renée Steinhagen, executive director of the New Jersey Appleseed Public Interest Law Center, said her organization was looking for an amendment on the drop-box legislation that was “not as vague as just saying a minimum of 10 drop boxes per county but rather something along the lines of a metric of one per 40,000 registered voters or one every 40 square miles, which would accommodate both high population and densely packed areas of the state as well as more rural areas.”
Steinhagen said at least one drop box should be available 24 hours a day and locations should not be near police stations.
“That had actually occurred during the primary,” Steinhagen said. “There was some discussion that people were being deterred because of the proximity of boxes near police stations.
The measures passed 4-2, with Republicans Edward Thomson and Erik Simonson voting no.
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin will consider the bills before they go before the full Assembly.