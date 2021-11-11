(The Center Square) – Proposed legislation could help New Jersey target out-of-state motorists who don’t pay tolls, potentially helping recoup millions of dollars.
The Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee advanced A-2556. It would authorize New Jersey toll authorities to enter into reciprocity agreements with their counterparts in other states to enforce penalties for nonpayment on out-of-state motorists.
Proponents point to a Pew analysis that found out-of-state motorists avoided paying roughly $10.5 million in tolls in New Jersey last year.
“Each year, New Jersey loses millions in revenue from out-of-state drivers who fail to pay their fair share of tolls when traveling through our state,” Assemblyman Daniel Benson, D-Mercer/Middlesex, said in an announcement.
“On our own, we are unable to enforce penalties that would encourage those drivers to pay their outstanding tolls,” Benson added. “Reciprocity agreements will allow New Jersey to recover the money we are owed so that we can continue to make improvements to our roads.”
Drivers with six or more toll violations or who have $500 or more in unpaid tolls or fees over three years could see their vehicle registration suspended. Under the measure, out-of-state toll violations cannot exceed $100 for the first violation or $600 for subsequent violations.
Under an agreement, out-of-state drivers could appeal without appearing in the state where the violation allegedly occurred. The bill heads to Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, for additional consideration.