(The Center Square) – Lawyers who won concessions from a teachers' union in a similar case in Pennsylvania have filed an amicus brief in a New Jersey lawsuit that seeks to end the practice of “ghost teachers,” or individuals earning a public salary and benefits even though they’re working as union representatives and not in a classroom.
David Osborne, president and general counsel of the Pennsylvania-based Fairness Center, filed the brief in the New Jersey Supreme Court in a case regarding the Jersey City Public Schools system.
In the New Jersey case, the Goldwater Institute filed the case for two taxpayers challenging the use of state funds for two teachers currently on leave. Those teachers currently work as full-time union representatives. The plaintiffs won in the state appellant court, prompting the teachers’ union and school district to appeal.
The brief comes six weeks after the center’s clients dropped their case against the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA). That move came after the teachers’ union gave up its attempt to get public pensions for ghost teachers in the Allentown School District. The union representing the teachers agreed to purchase annuities to cover the cost of retirement benefits for the union representatives.
The case, along with another one in Reading, also ended similar practices in school districts in Erie and Lancaster.
“The answer should be obvious, that you can't use taxpayer resources to pay for private gain,” Osborne said.
Osborne filed the brief on behalf of Steven Ramos, Scott Armstrong and James Williams, the plaintiffs in the Allentown case. Armstrong previously served as a school board member.
Despite the win against the Allentown union, the practice continues in some Pennsylvania districts, and Osborne told The Center Square that a successful ruling in New Jersey could help Fairness Center clients fight those cases.
“If the New Jersey Supreme Court were to issue a decision, it would not be binding authority (in Pennsylvania), but it would be what we'd call persuasive authority,” Osborne said. “Bringing a good decision from the New Jersey Supreme Court into Pennsylvania would give us something that we didn't have when we litigated these cases for other clients.”
Ghost teachers in Pennsylvania have been an issue for about 30 years, and while labor leaders have earned public salaries, the Allentown district was forced to layoff more than 360 educators between 2011 and 2014.
Filed originally in 2016, the Allentown lawsuit claimed Debra Tretter, president of the Allentown Education Association, collected $555,000 in wages, $134,000 in benefits and $76,000 in pension contributions even though she had not taught since 2009. Her predecessor as AEA president similarly made more than $500,000 in salary despite not teaching.
Even if the New Jersey Supreme Court returns a favorable ruling, Osborne believes the best solution to the issue would come from the legislature in both states.