(The Center Square) – Longtime state Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, R-Westfield, plans to run for the state Senate seat Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean Jr. is vacating – meaning both chambers of the Legislature will feature new Republican leaders.
On Monday, Kean announced he would not seek reelection, capping a 20-year-long career in the state Legislature.
“I am proud to announce that I am running to represent the residents of New Jersey’s 21st legislative district in the State Senate,” Bramnick said in a statement posted to Twitter. “It has been an honor to serve the residents in the State Assembly and I look forward to continuing that work in the State Senate. Tom Kean Jr. is a true statesman, strong advocate, thoughtful policymaker and friend. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
“As State Senator I will continue to focus on providing high-quality constituent services whether assisting with unemployment claims, dealing with the MVC or navigating a state agency,” Bramnick added. “When I am in Trenton I have always been guided by commonsense, civility.”
Bramnick indicated that he has Kean's support in his efforts to claim the seat.
"I am very grateful for his support and endorsement as I announce my candidacy," he said.
Kean, the son of former Republican Gov. Tom Kean Sr., entered the state Assembly in 2001 and went to the state Senate in 2003. He may seek a rematch against 7th Congressional District incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., after narrowly losing in November.
Bramnick has served in the state Assembly since 2003 and has been Assembly minority leader since January 2012. Bramnick, a lawyer, previously served on the Plainfield city council from 1984 to 1991.