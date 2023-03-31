(The Center Square) — Members of the state's Election Law Enforcement Commission resigned Thursday after lawmakers approved a controversial overhaul of election laws that would give Gov. Phil Murphy unilateral control over appointing and firing board members.
The Elections Transparency Act, which was approved by both chambers of the state Legislature, would increase political contribution limits, set restrictions on local pay-to-play laws, a two-year statute of limitations on ELEC's authority to act on alleged violations and allow the governor to make unilateral appointments to the four-member board.
Passage of the legislation prompted the resignations of the commission's three members — Eric H. Jaso, Stephen M. Holden and Marguerite T. Simon — leaving only Executive Director Jeff Brindle, who has been embroiled in a fight with Murphy over his leadership of the independent government watchdog agency.
In his resignation letter, ELEC's chairman Jaso accused Murphy of using "blunt political force to neuter and co-opt this venerable and honorable agency" and said because of that, he could no longer "faithfully serve" on the commission.
"This ill-advised legislation, enabling a ham-handed exercise of Executive power where back-room arm-twisting failed to achieve your immediate political goals, at least undermines and at worst destroys ELEC's hard-earned public perception of independence, transparency and freedom from political influence," Jaso wrote.
It's not clear if Brindle, who is expected to be on the chopping block if Murphy signs the bill, will resign. Murphy has been pushing for him to step down over alleged claims that he made disparaging comments about LGBTQ individuals in emails.
Brindle, who has refused to resign, filed a lawsuit against Murphy and his aides alleging Murphy and his aides are part of a conspiracy to force him out using "coercive and extorting threats" in addition to exerting "illegal pressure and interference" in the commission's work.
Brindle alleges Murphy is orchestrating efforts to gut the commission's authority by pushing the changes through the Legislature, which he claims would result in the removal of himself and several other commissioners.
Supporters of the bill, which include Senate President Nicholas Scutari, D-Union, argued it will mean more transparency and openness in the state's campaign finance laws. They point to new requirements to disclose "dark money" contributions.
"This bill represents a far better system than what’s in place already," Scutari said in remarks Thursday ahead of its passage. "Clearly there’s much more transparency that is going to be gleaned as a result of this bill than what we have."
But critics like Assemblyman Brian Bergen, R-Morris, argued the measure would gut the state's campaign finance laws.
"This bill effectively rolls back years, years, of progress in fighting corruption in our election system." Bergen said in remarks.
Murphy has 10 days to sign the bill, veto it, or send it back to lawmakers with proposed amendments.