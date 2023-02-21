(The Center Square) — New Jersey lawmakers are weighing a proposal to force the state’s largest drinking water suppliers to participate in a federal program that provides relief for consumers.
The proposal, which cleared the Legislature's Senate Economic Growth Committee Thursday in a 5-0 vote, seeks to compel water companies to participate in the federally funded relief program by prohibiting those who don't from taking action against a household for unpaid bills.
The bill's primary sponsor, state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Totowa, said the federal government has provided $24 million to Connecticut to fund the state's Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, but more than $17 million remains unspent.
“That’s because most water and sewer companies in New Jersey do not participate in the assistance program, which prevents their customers from benefiting from this federal aid," she said in a statement.
Under the bill, water service providers who fail to participate in the program or do not allow an eligible customer to receive assistance, would be prohibited from shutting off water services for customers who have fallen behind on their payments until Oct. 1.
It would also prohibit local authorities and municipal utilities who do not participate in the program from placing a lien on a customer’s property because of an overdue water bill.
Corrado took aim at Gov. Phil Murphy, accusing his administration of "sitting on billions of unspent federal relief dollars instead of getting it into the hands of those who need help, including with their water bills."
To be sure, the Murphy administration has diverted millions of dollars and federal fuel assistance and energy relief money to help with rising energy bills this winter.
But Republican lawmakers said because the program hasn't been authorized by the state, private utilities aren't required to offer the water assistance to consumers.
"Struggling families shouldn’t be at the mercy of their water company’s decision to participate in this valuable assistance program," Corrado said. "Our legislation will get relief funds that are sitting unused to water customers who need help."
The measure, which is pending before the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, faces an uphill climb before it reaches Murphy's desk for consideration.