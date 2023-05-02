(The Center Square) — The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a lawsuit challenging a rule requiring New Jersey commercial fishermen to pay for monitors to observe catches, in a case that could significantly scale back the federal government's authority.
The lawsuit, filed in 2020 by plaintiff Loper Bright Enterprises of New Jersey, argues the monitoring rules will force Atlantic herring fishery fishermen to pay more than $700 per day to contractors, or about 20% of their pay.
"We are delighted that the Court took this case not only to potentially deliver justice to these fishermen, but also to reconsider a doctrine that has enabled the widespread expansion of unchecked executive authority," said Paul Clement, a former solicitor general and lead attorney for the plaintiffs. "We look forward to our day in court."
The National Marine Fisheries Service rule, which has been delayed, will require industry-funded monitoring. The monitors go out on commercial fishing vessels to collect data to craft new regulations.
The harvest of Atlantic herring, typically used as food and bait, is a major fishery on the East Coast, with 11 million pounds of landings in New England, New York and New Jersey valued at $6.6 million last year.
But fisheries managers cite data showing the species is overfished and has set tight catch quotas recently that fishermen say have considerably shrunk the yearly haul.
As part of the legal challenge, justices announced on Monday that they will revisit the so-called "Chevron deference," a decades-old administrative law principle that directs courts to defer to a federal agency’s interpretation when regulations or policies are unclear.
The principle stems from the Supreme Court’s 1984 ruling in Chevron v. National Resources Defense Council, in which the justices said courts should defer to an agency in "ambiguous situations" as long as its interpretation of a law is "reasonable."
Fishing companies want the court to overrule Chevron, or clarify that when a law does not address "controversial powers expressly but narrowly granted elsewhere in the statute," and no deference is required.
Ryan Mulvey, Cause of Action Institute's legal counsel and co-litigant in the case, said justices have "an opportunity to correct one of the most consequential judicial errors in a generation."
"Chevron deference has proven corrosive to the American system of checks and balances and directly contributed to an unaccountable executive branch, overbearing bureaucracy, and runaway regulation," he said. "These fishing families and all those seemingly living at the mercy of Washington deserve better."
The federal agency, which the U.S. Solicitor's Office is defending, argues in court filings the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act and regional fisheries management programs require vessels to "carry" observers to collect data on fish stocks.
Previous federal court rulings have established "vessel owners may be required to pay for those observers when doing so is necessary and appropriate to the conservation and management of the fishery," the government's attorneys say.
Commercial fishing groups from several states, including Rhode Island and West Virginia, have filed legal briefs supporting the lawsuit. The legal fight has also drawn interest from watchdog groups like the Cato Institute, New England Legal Foundation and Pacific Legal Foundation, which have also filed briefs supporting fishermen.
A U.S. District Court judge previously rejected the lawsuit, which a divided federal Appeals Court upheld, but the fishing groups filed a petition to the Supreme Court, which agreed to take up the case.
The high court is expected to hear oral arguments in the case this fall, with a decision expected early next year.