(The Center Square) — New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has died following a brief hospitalization, state officials announced on Tuesday. She was 71.
No cause for hospitalization or death was given.
Oliver made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly. She had served as lieutenant governor since 2018. She was elected to the state Assembly in 2004 and 2010.
"Tammy and I, and our children, are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and partner in government," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. "We ask that you all keep the Oliver family and all those who loved her in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
It's not immediately clear when Oliver will be replaced.
Murphy was in Italy on family vacation, putting Oliver in the state's top leadership position until his return. Democratic Senate President Nicholas Scutari, per the state constitution, serves in leadership as governor until Murphy is back on U.S. soil.
Murphy and his family left last week and are scheduled to be back on Aug. 13. There was no immediate announcement on if that three-week plan would change.
As part of the job, Oliver served as the head of the state Department of Community Affairs. The position oversees state aid to towns and cities as well as code enforcement.
Oliver is the state's second lieutenant governor, a position approved by voters in 2006. Prior to that, New Jersey was one of the few states that didn't have the position.
In his statement, Murphy praised Oliver for handling some of "the most challenging issues" facing the state, including homelessness, economic revitalization and gun violence.
"Sheila did not view these issues in the abstract, because she lived them everyday of her life," he said. "She brought a unique invaluable perspective to our public policy discourse and served as an inspiration to millions of women and girls everywhere, especially young women of color."