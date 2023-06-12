(The Center Square) — State employees can continue working from home several days a week after a New Jersey labor panel approved an extension of a pilot "telework" program that has drawn criticism from some municipal leaders.
The New Jersey Civil Service Commission has approved an extension of the program, which was set to expire this month, arguing that the year-long pilot has proven that the workforce can effectively complete work-related tasks at home, with agencies reporting increased employee productivity after the implementation of telework.
"We have not only witnessed an increase in work productivity from participants, but also a boost in employee morale," Allison Chris Myers, the panel acting chairwomab and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "The COVID-19 pandemic brought on many dramatic changes in the landscape of how and where we work."
Gov. Phil Murphy boasted that the pilot project has been successful in "accelerating the modernization of state government to reflect the reality of the workplace today" and praised the commission's move to extend the program.
"This experience has enhanced efficiencies and accelerated the development of many online services to improve the way we ultimately serve the public," Murphy said.
Last year, the Civil Service Commission approved a pilot project authorizing "telework" for some employees as part of a broader effort to help the state "stay competitive and attract top talent while taking advantage of increase productivity."
Under the program, all state departments and agencies are required to offer telework for no more than two working days per week. The state agencies are required to make available flextime schedules or alternate work programs available for employees who are not eligible for telework.
Employees are required to apply for telework options, and both employees and managers are required to undergo telework trainings as part of the process, according to the commission.
"Not all employees can perform their duties remotely," the commission wrote in a recent memo. "However, the practical experience of the past two years, during which time employees with a wide range of functions worked remotely, demonstrates that a telework program can be successfully implemented on a broad scale."
Murphy had pledged to get all state workers back to their offices by October 2021, but that deadline elapsed without his administration taking any action.
The move to extend the program comes over the objections municipal leaders in the state's capitol, Trenton, which saw about 56,000 state workers commuting to the city before the pandemic.
In February, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora called on Murphy to require state workers to come back to their offices in the city. He cited a directive issued by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro requiring all state employees to return to work in the state capitol in Harrisburg, citing the impact of state workers on the city's economy.
"Our capital city is no different from Harrisburg," Gusciora said in a recent statement. "Our local businesses depend on state workers, and we would welcome the return of all state workers to Trenton."