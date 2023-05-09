(The Center Square) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill criminalizing threats of violence and intimidation against the state's healthcare workers who were hailed as the "heroes" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Health Care Heroes Violence Prevention Act makes it a criminal offense to intentionally threaten health care professionals or volunteers while on duty and sets additional penalties for individuals who commit acts of violence against health care professionals. Violators face up to $1,000 in fines and six months in prison.
Murphy said the new law, signed on Monday, will help deter physical and verbal acts of violence against the health care "heroes" of the pandemic.
“If there’s one thing the COVID-19 pandemic made abundantly clear, it is the essential role health care workers play in our society," he said. "Growing threats and attacks against these courageous heroes are unacceptable. We owe health care workers, including volunteers and employees in health care settings, our gratitude and respect."
The law covers all health care professionals, including volunteers, while in the course of performing their official duties. Health care facilities and certain physicians will be required to display a written notice that "it is a crime to assault health care workers and volunteers, and is subject to a fine, imprisonment, or both."
New Jersey hospitals reported nearly 10,000 violent incidents involving staff in 2021 and a nearly 15% increase in these attacks over the past three years, according to the New Jersey Hospital Association. Half the cases involved physical abuse, with 84% perpetrated by patients, the association's report noted.
"Unfortunately, instead of showing appreciation and patience to healthcare workers, there has been an increase in workers being treated poorly," Cathleen Bennett, the association's president and CEO, said in a statement on the new law. "When that leads to violence, we must act to protect healthcare workers."
Even before the pandemic, health care workers were five times more likely to suffer a workplace violence injury than other professions, according to the association.
A fiscal note attached to the bill said it would likely increase costs for the state and county governments from additional court proceedings and possible incarceration of suspects convicted under the new law but couldn't determine a specific cost.
"The state and local governments are also likely to realize an indeterminate increase in annual revenues from the collection of fines and court fees; however, their ability to collect these penalties and fees has historically been limited," the Office of Legislative Services said in the fiscal note.
Similar healthcare workplace protection bills are being considered in several other states, according to the American Hospital Association.
There are no federal laws explicitly protecting hospital employees from assault or intimidation. Still, legislation introduced in Congress last year would set legal penalties for assaulting or intimidating hospital employees.
"Violence against healthcare workers is all too common, and it is crucial that we do all we can to ensure that these frontline heroes are able to do their jobs safely and free from physical harm, threats, or intimidation," Rhina Molina, executive vice president of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, said in a statement. "Every worker has the right to a safe workplace."