(The Center Square) — Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a package of bills aimed at helping New Jersey's small businesses navigate the state's bureaucracy and resolve minor violations.
The trio of bills, which were filed last year by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, include provisions aimed at making it easier to do business in New Jersey by providing more information for prospective business owners and allowing a "cure period" for businesses to address and resolve certain violations.
Murphy, a Democrat, said combined the new measures will help "attract, retain and inspire small businesses to expand in a state that remains at the national forefront of economic vitality and innovation."
“Helping New Jersey’s small businesses thrive and grow was one of the top priorities we identified at the outset of this session," Coughlin said in a statement. "These bills are essential to our efforts."
One bill signed by Murphy will allow state agencies to suspend administrative fines or civil penalties levied on businesses for up to 60 days for a first-time offense provided "that it does not or would not result in a significant adverse impact to public safety or welfare."
Another bill will require the state government to work with business groups to draft and distribute a "how-to" manual on starting and growing a small business in the state.
A third signed into law by Murphy will require the New Jersey Business Action Center to collect and disseminate customer assistance metrics and information for small business owners.
Lawmakers who backed the package of bills touted the changes that will reduce fines associated with minor violations, which they said can really hurt small businesses.
"By giving businesses the opportunity to fix harmless mistakes without being subjected to penalties, we make good on our commitment to create an environment that attracts new businesses to our State and allows those already here to prosper," said state Assemblyman Roy Freiman, D-Middlesex.
The New Jersey Business and Industry Association welcomed the move, calling the package of laws "great steps to help bring flexibility and ease the challenges of running a business in the state of New Jersey."
NJBIA President and CEO Michele Siekerka pointed out the changes will ensure the state is "less heavy-handed when regulating small businesses which may have committed a minor rule violation."
"We look forward to working with the Legislature and Gov. Murphy’s office to bring more affordability to our small businesses," Siekerka said in a statement.
New Jersey’s economy was hit hard by the pandemic as economic shutdowns and other public health restrictions prompted widespread layoffs and business closures. Businesses have frequently complained about the state's high cost of living and taxes that have made it even more difficult to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic.
And recent state-by-state rankings have put New Jersey at or near the bottom nationally when it comes to the state's overall business climate.
Murphy has sought to improve the state's business climate with a series of initiatives aimed at buoying small businesses and points to recent private sector job growth as a sign that New Jersey is on the road to fiscal recovery.